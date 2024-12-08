Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou believes his side have shown that when they have enough players to call upon they can beat anyone.

Postecoglou saw his Spurs team surrender a 2-0 lead over rivals Chelsea to go down to a 4-3 defeat the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The result means that Tottenham have now lost seven of their 15 Premier League games this season and a worrying trend of letting leads slip has developed.

Postecoglou is under pressure from the Spurs fans and he admits that losing seven games is not good, however insists that there is ample time for the side to turn things around.

The Australian believes Tottenham have shown this season that when they have players fit they are able to beat any side in the league.

“Seven defeats in 15 is not great, no disguising that, but there’s still plenty of games to go and we have shown this year that when we’ve got some bodies out there we can beat anyone”, Postecoglou told talkSPORT.

“We have just got to keep grinding away until we’ll get some back.”

Tottenham make the trip to Ibrox to play Rangers in the Europa League in midweek and then head to Southampton in the Premier League next weekend.