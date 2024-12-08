Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

A super agent has been given an ‘exclusive mandate’ to find a move for Abdukodir Khusanov, who Newcastle United and Wolves have been in contact over signing.

Despite earning a point against table-toppers Liverpool in midweek, Newcastle then suffered a heavy 4-2 defeat away at Brentford on Saturday and the Magpies are expected to be active in January.

Wolves on the other hand are languishing in 19th position and Gary O’Neil’s status at Molineux is under heavy scrutiny.

Newcastle tried to sign Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi in the summer while Wolves are feeling the effects of losing Max Kilman.

Uzbek international Khusanov has impressed at Ligue 1 club Lens this season and has started nine league games already.

The central defender is considered a top talent and, according to Italian outlet AreaNapoli, Newcastle, Wolves, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have had contact over signing him.

Super agent Jorge Mendes has also been handed an ‘exclusive mandate’ to negotiate his next move.

Mendes will pocket 25 per cent of the fee as part of his agreement.

Lens may not be keen to lose Khusanov in the approaching winter transfer window.