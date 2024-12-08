Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A teenage attacker ‘is also aware’ that Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring him, though a stay at his current club into next season remains the most likely outcome at present.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are alive to top young players as they look to make sure they have a pipeline of talent for the squad.

Eyes from both clubs, along with their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, are now on a teenage attacker at Serie A giants Juventus.

Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz is the player that is attracting attention and Manchester United have him on their shortlist of targets.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the young Turkish attacker ‘is also aware’ of Liverpool and Arsenal’s interest in him.

While Yildiz is a wanted man, the current situation is that he is most likely to stay at Juventus into next season.

His Premier League suitors would likely have to transmit an attractive offer to Turin to convince the Italian giants to sell.

The 19-year-old has made 15 appearances in Serie A for Juventus over the course of this season, scoring three times and providing three assists.