Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United linked manager Graham Potter could have an option to return to the game in Germany and could be tempted, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Potter has been without a job since September 2023 when he was sacked by Chelsea and in that time has rejected a number of approaches to return to the dugout.

He is firmly in West Ham’s thoughts as a possible successor to the under pressure Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui is in a fight to save his job and the result of the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday could play a key role in determining his fate.

West Ham could make a move for Potter, but they are likely to have competition from the continent.

Potter is also on the radar of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, who could move for him if Marco Rose goes.

The German giants have been going through a poor run of form and were only able to register their first league win in the last five when they beat Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Their form has also been dismal in the Champions League.

If things do not improve soon, Leipzig could ponder a change at the helm and Potter might be on the line to replace Rose.

The 49-year-old has always given keen consideration to the idea of managing outside England and could take up the option if available.