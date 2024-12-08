Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former Premier League boss Alan Pardew thinks that a star Tottenham Hotspur signed in the summer transfer window for big money is ‘overstretched’ at Spurs.

Spurs splashed the cash on a number of players in the summer to support Ange Postecoglou, while several were also offloaded to trim the squad, including Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

With a striker wanted by Postecoglou to lead the line, a big fee was forked out to take Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

He scored the opening goal in Spurs’ 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea on Sunday, but Pardew was looking to see more from the striker.

The ex-Newcastle United boss thinks Solanke is ‘overstretched’ at Tottenham and lacks the spirit and heart of a top player to dig his side out of a bad situation when needed.

Pardew is confident that the hitman will score goals for Spurs, but believes he is a long way short of a Harry Kane replacement.

“I said when he signed that I still have question marks about whether he is good enough to replace Harry Kane”, Pardew said post match on talkSPORT’s The Final Word.



“I think Solanke, for me, is overstretched at Spurs.

“I do. I’m not saying you can replace Harry Kane.

“I was looking at Solanke in the second half and I wanted a bit more from him.

“He’s a goalscorer. I think he’ll get 15, 20 goals, but you’ve got to have a heart and you’ve got to have spirit as well, that’s what makes top, top players, to dig you out of a situation.

“I didn’t sense that from him today. I was disappointed.”

The 27-year-old has provided a return of five goals in his 12 Premier League outings for Spurs so far this season.