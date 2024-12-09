Richard Keys insists that Tottenham Hotspur’s direct style of football makes them refreshing for the neutral, but suggested the club’s fans may be missing Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The London-based club have played an attacking style of football all season and have already scored a joint second-highest number of goals in the Premier League.

However, they have still suffered and have managed just 20 points of a possible 45, sitting eleventh in the table.

Keys admits he does enjoy watching Ange Postecoglou’s side play football, however is convinced they lack real steel.

He posed the question that Tottenham fans may well be lamenting the management of Conte and Mourinho, with the decision now for Daniel Levy to address.

“I enjoy watching Spurs. They’re direct – but soft”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“That’s what makes them refreshing for the neutral. But if you’re a fan is it what you want?

“Or are you missing Conte and Mourinho? Your move Daniel.”

Postecoglou was confronted by angry Tottenham fans following Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth last Thursday but continues to enjoy the backing of club chairman Levy.