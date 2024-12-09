Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is looking at six weeks out of action after being forced off in Spurs’ loss to Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou sprung a surprise by starting both Romero and Micky van de Ven in the Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

However, it backfired and both came off during the course of the 4-3 loss against the Blues.

Romero managed just 15 minutes of the game, while Van de Ven played until the 79th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham will have to do without Romero now for a period of six weeks, according to Argentina journalist Gaston Edul.

The Argentine centre-back is suffering from a muscle injury, but it is not in his foot.

The news is a blow for Postecoglou, who is already under pressure due to Tottenham losing seven games already in the Premier League this season.

Radu Dragusin came on for Romero in the match against Chelsea and now looks set for a run of games for Spurs in the absence of the Argentine.