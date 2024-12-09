Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting eleven to welcome Wolves to the London Stadium tonight in what is shaping up to be a key game for his future.

The Hammers’ struggles have put the spotlight on Lopetegui and the club have been considering a managerial change.

The Spaniard badly needs all three points at home against his former club Wolves tonight to buy himself more time to turn the situation around.

Wolves arrive in poor shape, having conceded four goals in each of their last two Premier League games and West Ham will fancy their chances of breaching the backline.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while they name a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Carlos Soler will look to dictate the game from midfield, while Mohammed Kudus, Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen lead the attacking threat.

If the West Ham boss needs to make changes his options include Jean-Clair Tobido and Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Kudus, Bowen, Summerville

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo