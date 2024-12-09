George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL frontman Sam Parkin has backed Sheffield United to register a comfortable win against Millwall, who do not have a full-strength team due to injuries.

The Blades are currently sitting at the top of the Championship, but the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland are right behind them.

Chris Wilder’s side drew their last league game against West Brom and are set to face Millwall at the Den next.

Even though Millwall are sitting eleventh in the table, they have taken a point from Sunderland, while they beat Leeds and Burnley to snatch all three points from the big boys of the league.

They have some injury concerns at the moment and Parkin feels the Lions will not be able to stop the Blades from taking all three points despite Millwall’s good record against the big teams in the league.

“I am going to go for a 2-0 Sheffield United win [against Millwall]”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show.

“Just looking at the make-up of that Millwall’s team at the weekend, it sounded like a very subdued Millwall, for one of a few times this season.

“Back four [against Coventry City last weekend], McNanamra, Leonard, Wallace and Bryan, big problems, selection problems there at the weekend.

“I have not poured over the team news or how long the lads are going to be out, the likes of Tanganga, Cooper, no Esse in the starting line-up either.

“Yes, a little bit problematic maybe, Neil Harris getting his better side to the pitch maybe for midweek as well.

“So for that reason more than happy to back Sheffield United, especially given the way Millwall have produced against the better teams in the division at the Den, I do not think they could probably stay at that level without their best team out there.”

Now it remains to be seen if Millwall will get back some of their key players for the Wednesday night game against the Blades in order to give them a tough time at the Den.