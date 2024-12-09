Carl Recine/Getty Images

Girona star Oriol Romeu has insisted that his side will try to make Liverpool uncomfortable by not letting them run freely when the two sides meet this week.

Arne Slot’s Reds have been in imperious form this season both domestically and in the Champions League.

They are sitting at the top of both competitions and they will face La Liga side Girona on Tuesday night in Europe.

Romeu, who had spells with Chelsea and Southampton in the Premier League, insisted that despite him knowing Liverpool very well, that will not help his current side.

The Girona midfielder is clear on what they want to do and he insisted that making the Reds uncomfortable by not letting them move the ball freely is their plan.

“I have known Liverpool for many years. They are an electric and very dynamic team”, the Girona midfielder told a press conference about the Premier League giants.

“I do not think knowing how they play helps us more or not. It will be very, very difficult.

“We have to make them uncomfortable and unable to run.”

Slot’s side have won all five of their Champions League games this season and Girona will need to be at their best to stop Liverpool taking all three points from Montilivi.