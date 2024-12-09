Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Sam Parkin feels Plymouth Argyle have rode their luck and insisted it will come to an end against Swansea City this week.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently sitting 22nd in the Championship and they have not been able to register a win in their last four league games.

They played Norwich City and Bristol City in their last two league games and conceded ten times in those two games only.

Parkin believes that the Pilgrims were lucky when they drew 2-2 against Watford last month, but he feels now Rooney’s side have run out of the rub of the green.

The former EFL attacker has predicted a 2-1 loss for the Pilgrims at Home Park against Welsh side Swansea this Tuesday.

“I think Argyle have rode their luck, certainly against Watford recently”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show about the Pilgrims.

“Despite showing an enormous character coming back to take points in games.

“But I do not think that is going to continue and it is going to run out this midweek.

“2-1 Swansea, in a bit of a horrible game with the remnants of the storm remaining there down in the south west.”

Swansea will be looking to get back to winning ways against Rooney’s men as their last league win came back in early November against Watford.