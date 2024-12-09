Richard Keys believes that Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds United’s run of form in the Championship this season proves the distortion of parachute payments.

Burnley and Sheffield United were two of the three sides that were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Seven months down the line, both clubs are fighting for promotion from the Championship and occupy two of the top three spots in the league, with Leeds United being in the other one.

Keys put the blame on the parachute payments teams receive following their relegation from the Premier League, which he believes distorts competition in the second tier.

“Have you looked at the top of the Championship recently?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“Two of the top three were relegated last season – Sheffield United and Burnley – and squeezed in between them are Leeds, who went down the previous season. Are we surprised?”

Seconding the opinion of EFL chairman Rick Parry on parachute payments, Keys wrote: “Rick Parry is right when he argues that parachute payments distort competition in that league.”

There is a two-point gap between the three teams at this point in time with Sheffield United occupying top spot and Burnley third.

Leeds United are sandwiched between them.