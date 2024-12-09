Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Under-pressure Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou continues to have the backing of chairman Daniel Levy as there is an understanding that the team’s performances have been hampered by key injuries in defence, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham suffered their seventh defeat of the season when they were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea at home on Sunday.

The result against Chelsea came on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in midweek, where Postecoglou was confronted by angry fans.

The Spurs manager though is not expected to lose his job now due to the poor string of results.

The club’s chairman Levy continues to give his immediate backing to the former Celtic manager to carry on as boss.

The understanding within the board is that injuries to key defenders such as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have impacted the team’s chances of winning games.

It now remains to be seen how long the 59-year-old enjoys that backing and whether there is an immediate turnaround in form.

The January transfer window is fast approaching and all eyes will be on how much backing Levy gives to Postecoglou to add fresh faces.