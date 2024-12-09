Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart have started making preparations for the possible departure of Crystal Palace transfer target Enzo Millot and have identified a potential replacement.

Millot showed great promise for Sebastian Hoeness’s team last season, finishing with 17 goal contributions in 35 appearances overall as Stuttgart qualified for the Champions League.

Crystal Palace, with their knowledge of the Bundesliga through manager Oliver Glasner, have taken note of his potential and are keeping an eye on him.

They could potentially sign the player for a set fee next summer due to the release clause he has in his deal.

The fee they might have to pay next summer could rise up to €18m to €20m.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Stuttgart have accepted the fact that they might lose Millot when the window opens next summer.

They have already identified Bayern Munich loanee at Heidenheim, Paul Wanner, as one of the potential candidates who could replace Millot.

Stuttgart know the Crystal Palace target could go and want to be ready when he finally does exit the club.