Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the view that Sunderland starlet Tom Watson is a hybrid of two Black Cats players.

The 18-year-old attacker came through the youth system of the Championship side and he made his debut for the Black Cats last year in the league.

This term, though, Watson has already played more than 400 minutes in the Championship and he has been capped at England’s Under-17 and Under-18 levels.

At the weekend, the teenage attacker scored two goals in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Stoke City and Parkin admitted that the 18-year-old looks like a promising player to him.

Parkin compared Watson physically to his team-mate Chris Rigg and in terms of technicality, Parkin feels Watson shows glimpses of Black Cats star Patrick Roberts.

“I will not pretend that I have seen loads of him”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show about Sunderland’s Watson.

“But in stature, he is more Rigg I suppose, he is quite tall and looks like a good mover.

“But, in technical skill, he looks a bit Patrick Roberts as well, so they have got a little hybrid there, he looks really talented.”

Watson has started the last four league games for Sunderland and he will be looking to become a regular name under Regis Le Bris for the rest of the season.