Fixture: Girona vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to play Spanish La Liga side Girona in a Champions League clash this evening.

Arne Slot’s men saw their weekend game against Everton at the weekend postponed and will have fresh legs for tonight’s clash in Spain.

Liverpool have been superb in the Champions League so far, winning every one of their five league stage games so far and taking a firm grip of the table.

Girona’s last outing was against Real Madrid in La Liga, where they were beaten 3-0.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool this evening, while in defence Slot goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson as a back four.

In midfield, the Liverpool manager plays Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez lead the attack.

If Slot needs to mix things up he has options to call for from the bench and they include Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Girona

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Substitutes: Jaros, Kelleher, Gakpo, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Norris, Quansah