Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to go up against Dinamo Zagreb at the Maksimir this evening in a Champions League league stage fixture.

The Bhoys were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Club Brugge in their last Champions League outing, but remain well placed to push for a spot in the playoff round.

Dinamo Zagreb have picked up seven points from their five games so far, while Celtic have eight points.

The Croatian outfit have failed to win any of their last five games across all competitions and were beaten 3-0 by Borussia Dortmund on their last Champions League outing.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic today, while Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor are the back four.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate, while leading the attacking threat for the Bhoys tonight is Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi.

If Rodgers wants to make changes he has options on the bench that include Arne Engels and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Dinamo Zagreb

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Bernardo, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Engels, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh