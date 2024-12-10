Michael Regan/Getty Images

Exeter City assistant Kevin Nicholson has insisted that Birmingham City have a combination of quality players, a good manager and squad depth at their disposal, while they ‘just get it right’.

After dropping into League One this season, Blues have made it a priority to get back in the Championship at the end of the campaign.

After investing heavily in the summer, Birmingham have made a strong start to their League One journey and are considered one of the favourites to achieve automatic promotion.

Blues are juggling more than just League One though and are due to take on Exeter this evening in the EFL Trophy.

Nicholson stressed that some teams have good players, while other teams have good managers and depth, but he feels Birmingham have it all.

“They are the best team in the league, there is no two ways about that, we can now say having played the top four or five”, Nicholson told a press conference about Birmingham.

“There are some really good teams in the league, there are some strong players. there is some physicality, there are some good managers, Birmingham have got all of that and they have got depth.

“I would expect that they make changes and they will be still incredibly strong, they do not need to change the way they play.”

He believes Blues back themselves on the pitch and the way they play means they ‘just get it right’.

“They back themselves completely as individuals and as a group.

“The way they press, there is nobody really covering anybody, they just get it right.”

Birmingham played the Grecians in the league in less than a month ago where Chris Davies’ side secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.