Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley says that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the most shambolic teams out of possession in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham’s winless run extended on Sunday as they failed to utilise a 2-0 lead against Chelsea and ended up suffering a 4-3 defeat.

Former players have raised questions about certain areas of Ange Postecoglou’s gung-ho approach and maintaining off-the-ball shape is one of them.

Burley pointed out that as the season is progressing, Spurs’ off-the-ball shape is deteriorating and added that Tottenham were so open against Chelsea that it looked scary.

The former defender admitted that he enjoys watching Tottenham play, but stated that they are one of the most shambolic teams in the Premier League in terms of maintaining their off-the-ball shape.

“As the season goes on, they become more chaotic in their shape without the ball”, Burley said on ESPN.

“I mean, when they lost the ball or Chelsea had possession, that was one of the most shambolic shapes I think I have seen, even when they went 2-0 up at the start of the game.

“Time and time again Chelsea had a four on four or four on three.

“They were so open in the middle of the park and in the wide areas; it was scary and I think as the season has gone on, this problem has got worse, and from my point of view, they are interesting to watch, of course they are, but out of possession they are one of the most shambolic teams in the Premier League, and I’m talking about even the bottom six.”

Tottenham are on a bad run of form and Postecoglou will be eager to improve his team as they have some tough fixtures ahead.