Pete Norton/Getty Images

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has revealed that he is surprised to see a club of Charlton Athletic’s stature not higher up in the League One standings.

Charlton are spending their fifth season in League One since their relegation from the Championship in the 2019/20 season, having found it tough to get out of the third tier.

The Addicks are desperate to achieve promotion this season under Nathan Jones; however, they are sitting 12th in the league table amid inconsistent form.

Tonight they are set to take on Leyton Orient in an EFL Trophy tie and Wellens pointed out that Charlton have real strength and depth in their squad.

The Leyton Orient boss added that he will field a fresh squad tonight with the mind to attack the game and he also admitted that he is surprised to see a huge club like Charlton being where they are in the third tier of English football.

When asked about the challenges Charlton will pose for Leyton Orient tonight, Wellens told his club’s in house media: “Again, you don’t really know what kind of team they are going to put on.

“They have got obviously a big squad, a big football club and [I am] surprised that they are not higher up.

“It will be a difficult game because I think across the board they have got real strength in depth and some good players as well.

“But like I said, we are in a good moment and we will be picking a fresh squad to go and attack it.”

Charlton have been inconsistent this season and now it remains to be seen whether they will be able to progress to the next round of the tournament by defeating Leyton Orient in front of their home crowd.