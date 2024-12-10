Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has taken Chris Wilder’s praise of his team as a compliment though he feels that his team are miles off being labelled a Premier League side.

The Whites have a strong squad on paper and have scored the second-highest number of goals in the Championship after 19 games.

They have been tipped to earn promotion as a result and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, whose side currently sit on top, backed them to do it insisting that Farke’s team are “miles ahead”.

Accepting Wilder’s praise as a compliment Farke, said at a press conference that Leeds are still miles off being called a Premier League side, explaining following relegation a number of top players went.

“We take it as a compliment. We are delivering really good performances”, Farke said at a press conference.

“We are miles off being labelled a Premier League side, there is no doubt about this.

“Two years ago we were hopeless on Premier League level. Then in the summer, we lost our best players. Everyone was fearing the worst.

“It was more or less the same in this past summer.”

Comparing Sheffield United and Burnley with Leeds United, the German manager added: “I wouldn’t say we’re miles ahead of Burnley or Sheffield United, who were in the Premier League last season.

“I love my players and I back them.”

The Whites, who were dominant in their match against Derby County at the weekend, now prepare to take on Middlesbrough this evening.