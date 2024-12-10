Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus has indicated Spurs are just being Spurs under Ange Postecoglou at the moment, ahead of their clash with Rangers.

Tottenham have registered only one win in all competitions in their last seven fixtures and have yet to win a game since their 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City last month.

On Sunday, they threw away a 2-0 lead to lose the game 4-3 against Chelsea and now they are set to face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

McManus stated that Tottenham’s game against Rangers is hard to predict because of Spurs’ unpredictable nature they have showcased in their recent games.

He thinks that Spurs are being as unpredictable as they were in the past under Postecoglou and believes that the Tottenham boss will lose his job if they keep suffering defeats like they suffered on Sunday.

When asked about his prediction for Rangers’ game against Spurs, McManus said on the PLZ Soccer Show: “Tottenham are a difficult one to call at the minute.

“I mean they go to Man City and drub them 4-0 and then lose away to Bournemouth; they could have got beaten 4-0, and then yesterday [Sunday] 4-3; they could have won 5-4, could have lost 7-2.

“I mean, Spurs are just the Spurs at the minute under Ange Postecoglou.

“He is getting a lot of criticism down there because he is unable or unwilling to change his philosophy when they are winning games.

“They were 2-0 up…he probably will [get sacked] if they keep losing games; there is no doubt about that.”

Postecoglou will be looking for a boost for his side when they travel to Glasgow to face Rangers in the Europa League.