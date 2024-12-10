Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Swansea City are currently looking to replace their technical director and the name of a favoured candidate has emerged, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Former technical Paul Watson was appointed back in June of 2023 and in October, he left the club.

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman and chief of staff Ken Gude are the ones who have been looking to bring in a replacement since Watson left.

The Swans are hoping to push for a playoff spot in the Championship and, as they look towards 2025, they are keen to bring in a new sporting director.

And it has been suggested the UAE Pro League’s technical director Gareth Jennings is one of the names on Swansea’s list.

Jennings spent time at Grimsby Town before he moved to the UAE in April of 2023 to take the league’s technical advisor role.

The Championship outfit are looking at several names and Jennings is one of them.

Now only time will tell if the Swans will be able to get their hands on a new sporting director ahead of the winter transfer window, which opens in less than a month.