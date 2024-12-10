Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has picked out a Tottenham Hotspur star that he believes has ‘just terrible’ positional awareness at times.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is licking his wounds after the loss to Chelsea, which saw Cristian Romero forced off with injury, while Micky van de Ven did also not last the full game.

Full-back Destiny Udogie started and is a regular in Postecoglou’s starting line-up; he has started all 15 league games for Spurs this season.

On Sunday, Postecoglou saw Tottenham take a 2-0 lead inside eleven minutes into the game but in the end lose the game by a 4-3 scoreline against Chelsea.

Burley pointed out that during the second half of the game, Udogie was out of position several times, which gave Chelsea easy access through the left-hand side and questioned the Spurs full-back’s positional awareness.

The former defender thinks that Udogie is a very good player but stressed that he has a terrible sense of positioning as a full-back at times.

“I was watching Destiny Udogie during the second half and half the time he was in a position that was neither left back nor left midfield”, Burley said on ESPN.

“It was kind of in between and I am thinking, Where is he? Where is his game awareness?

“It was so easy for Chelsea to get down that right-hand side, but he is not the only one.

“I think he is a very, very good player, but his positional sense as a full-back at times is just terrible.”

Tottenham will be up against Rangers in the Europa League on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether Udogie will be able to redeem himself with a performance against the Scottish giants.