Rotherham United boss Steve Evans believes that the visiting Tranmere Rovers side will come and see the wonders of the New York Stadium tonight and will want to play there.

The League One strugglers are set to take on yet another struggling side from League Two in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Progress in the competition is what Evans is looking at as he looks to turn around Rotherham’s poor season so far.

“This is a competition our club has a good history in and we want to progress that”, Evans told his club’s media.

Tranmere Rovers have an experienced manager in charge in the form of Nigel Adkins and with players having League One experience in the squad, Tranmere can pose a serious threat in front of the home team, Evans believes.

“At the same time we are taking on a good Tranmere team with a very experienced manager who have players who have played a lot of football in League One.”

Evans believes the team visiting the New York Stadium will see the wonders of the place and will want to play there.

“They’ll come and see the wonders of the New York Stadium and want to play.”

Rotherham United qualified for the second round of the tournament by finishing first in Northern Group H.