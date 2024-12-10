Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Under-pressure Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil is set to remain in charge of the team for their match against Ipswich Town at the weekend unless there is a late change of heart from club chairman Jeff Shi, according to the Express & Star.

Trouble for Wolves mounted as they were beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Monday night at the London Stadium, to stay rooted to the relegation zone.

It was their tenth defeat of the season and took manager O’Neil one step closer to the brink with his job becoming further at risk.

However, O’Neil is expected to stay put in his job for now at least as he retains the trust of his dressing room.

Things as they stand will see the 41-year-old take charge of the team when they host Ipswich at Molineux on Saturday.

Only a late change of heart from club chairman Shi though might change the scenario for O’Neil.

It now remains to be seen how long O’Neil can hold on to his job and whether he can oversee a change of fortune for the club.

The club have been severely impacted by the Premier League’s strict PSR rules, forcing them to sell some of their big players in recent times.