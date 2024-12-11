Henry Browne/Getty Images

Former Bristol City star Louis Carey has insisted that West Ham United loan star George Earthy changed the Robins’ game against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is considered a top talent at the London Stadium and this summer he was sent on his first loan away from the Hammers.

Earthy has been capped at multiple youth levels for England and currently, he is an England Under-21 international.

At Liam Manning’s Bristol City this term he has mostly been an off-the-bench substitute, starting three league games and accumulating 417 minutes under his belt.

On Tuesday night against Sunderland, Earthy came on in the second half of the match and ex-Robins star Carey feels Earthy was one of the players who changed the course of the game in his former side’s favour, along with Sam Bell.

Bristol City eventually ended up drawing 1-1.

“I think Earthy and Bell changed the game at the start of the second half”, the ex-Bristol City star said on Robins TV.

“And [Nakhi] Wells came on and added the energy as well.”

Earthy will be looking to nail down a starting role in Manning’s side to have a chance to have a crack at the Hammers first-team next season.