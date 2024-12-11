Alex Livesey/Getty Images

One of Southampton’s stars has been offered a three-year contract by an interested club who want to land him in the January transfer window.

January could be a key period for Saints as they look to strengthen to give Russell Martin a chance to mastermind the great escape, with summer signings such as Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz making no real impact.

There could be sales and after a terrific loan spell with Trabzonspor last season, where he scored 17 goals, Paul Onuachu had no shortage of suitors in the summer window.

However, a move failed to materialise for the Nigerian forward due to no club being willing to match Southampton’s asking price.

He is again a wanted man as the window approaches, with Trabzonspor again keen.

They have competition however and now Besiktas have lodged a firm move to take the striker back to the Super Lig.

According to Turkish outlet Star (via A Spor), Besiktas have made a move to offer Onuachu a three-year contract.

They are keen to have an agreement in place with the striker before then striking a deal with Southampton.

Besiktas currently sit in fifth spot in the Super Lig table, while fellow suitors Trabzonspor are a lowly 13th.

It has also been suggested that Onuachu is unhappy with his situation at Southampton and pressuring the club to facilitate a move to Trabzonspor.