Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Neil Redfearn has picked out the ‘only criticism’ he can level at Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph for his display against Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke handed Joseph a start against Michael Carrick’s side at Elland Road; however, the striker failed to end his goal drought on Tuesday.

The Leeds United forward failed to make an impact on his first start since 9th November against Queens Park Rangers and he was substituted in the 69th minute.

Redfearn believes that Leeds did not play the game through Joseph but also pointed out that the young striker failed to get into positions where he could have scored from crosses flashed by the Whites wingers.

He admitted that the 21-year-old forward is still finding his feet in the game and feels that the difference between Joel Piroe and Joseph’s impact was visible when the Dutchman came on in the second half.

“The only thing I would say about him is that countless balls were flashed across the box from crossing positions and he never really got himself where he looked like he could score”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“That is the only criticism I could label him with because they really did not play through him, but look, he is a young guy, finding his feet.

“Obviously Piroe has more games under his belt; he is more of an established player, but you could tell the difference when Piroe came on.”

Joseph has not found the back of the net for the last ten league games and he will be hoping to find his shooting boots soon.