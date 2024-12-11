Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City manager Narcis Pelach has insisted that despite a string of disappointing performances, he has been pleased with the effort and attitude of his team and has promised to give the fans something to cheer about on Saturday.

The Potters have lost their last three league matches and have as a result slid down the Championship table, four points off relegation battlers Cardiff City.

Pelach’s team have conceded in the 86th and 90th minutes respectively against Sunderland and Luton – a fact that has kept him worried.

While Pelach acknowledged the disappointment of the fans, he has promised them he will to work for the next few days to give them something to cheer about when they host Cardiff at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

“Defeats hurt and late goals are hard to take, but we will find our way back”, Pelach wrote on X.

“We are all disappointed with recent results and are reflecting, as individuals and as a team, on how we can improve.

“I have been pleased with the effort and attitude of the team, and we are all so humbled and grateful for the great support of our travelling fans.

“The next few days are about giving you something to cheer at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

“We will work as much as possible to improve and we will soon find ourselves in a good run of results.”

Stoke City’s goalscoring has been an issue this season as they have found the back of the net 21 times in 20 matches, while conceding 26.