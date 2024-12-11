Carl Recine/Getty Images

Rangers captain James Tavernier has revealed that the Gers have watched a lot of clips of Tottenham Hotspur to prepare for Thursday and stated that he expects a different type of game.

Tottenham are going through a bad patch of form and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will take his side to Scotland on Thursday to face Rangers in the Europa League.

The Scottish giants are in good form and they are sitting in eighth place in the Europa League table, just above Tottenham.

Tavernier revealed that Rangers have studied a lot of clips to prepare for the clash against Spurs and admitted that Tottenham have quality players throughout the pitch.

The Rangers star stated that Spurs are one of the top teams in the Premier League and admitted that he is expecting a different type of game on Thursday.

“We have watched a lot of clips, and have prepared for this game at the training ground”, Tavernier said at a press conference.

“We know they have top quality players around the pitch and we have to be on our game.

“They are a top Premier League team, a different type of game against a good opponent.

“We are only concentrating on tomorrow night; we only focus on the next game.”

Postecoglou has experience of facing Rangers at Ibrox during his time as Celtic boss and he will be keen to guide Spurs to victory on Thursday.