Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted he needs to be creative in defence, insisting that Archie Gray will probably be the option to use at centre-back against Rangers in the absence of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

The Lilywhites are set to be without the services of their main defenders for Thursday’s Europa League meeting against Rangers.

Romero had to be replaced after just 15 minutes of the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, while Van de Ven went off after 79 minutes.

In the absence of the duo, the former Celtic manager has to think about options at the back and while Radu Dragusin can fill one spot, there is still need for another.

The Tottenham manager indicated that the solution for the other centre-back spot will be Gray.

“Yes, I have to get creative”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I think Archie’s probably the one for us at the moment that we need to try and get to fill in there. He’s done right-back, left-back for us.

“Had to play at centre-back a little bit this year, he did during pre-season.

“With him and Radu, they’re the two main sort of defenders.

“We’ve still got five or six games to navigate, so we may have to get creative at some point and deal with it in a different way.”

Postecoglou will be under pressure heading into the match, with Spurs now having lost seven games in the Premier League so far.