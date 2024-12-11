Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Exeter City star Ben Purrington has insisted that though his team were able to restrict Birmingham City on Tuesday, the Blues were able to punish them for switching off for “a split second”.

Despite fending off the League One giants until the 77th minute, the Grecians conceded a late goal to lose the EFL Trophy match 2-1 at St James’ Park.

It was the second defeat in the space of two weeks for Purrington and his team against the same opponents, though the 28-year-old thought that they were able to restrict Chris Davies’ team to little in the way of chances.

“I thought that we limited them to quite little really”, Purrington told his club’s media.

Against a team of Birmingham City’s quality, switching off just for a split second could hurt and that was what happened on Tuesday night, according to the left-back.

“But that is what good team do, they punish you when you switch off for a split second and they have scored two goals.

“We should have really scored two and then we could have got a result from it.

“But yes that is what they did they are a very good side and we have got to take a lot of positives from it with the way we played.”

Both teams will now turn their attention to the league now with Blues taking on Bristol Rovers on Saturday and Exeter City taking on Barnsley on the same day.