Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Neil Redfearn believes that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has improved the tactical side of Willy Gnonto’s game, while also upping the winger’s work rate.

The young Italian winger is a key player for Leeds and he has started 18 out of 20 Championship games for the Whites this season.

On Tuesday evening at Elland Road, Gnonto gave Leeds an early lead against Middlesbrough in the 14th minute of the game and played an important part in the Whites’ 3-1 win.

Redfearn thinks that when Gnonto first joined Leeds, he did not work enough for his team, but is of the view that under Farke, the winger’s work rate has improved massively.

He also pointed out that Gnonto now understands the tactical side of the game better and added that he gets into good positions regularly.

“When he first came, Gnonto for me, did not work out enough”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He didn’t get into positions enough.

“I look at him now, and I don’t know whatever Daniel Farke has done with him, but he works his socks off and he gets in positions; the tactical side of him is really switched on.

“He understands his role and gets into good positions; Dan James is the same.”

Gnonto has registered four goals and five assists for Leeds so far this season and Farke will be hoping his form can continue as the season progresses.