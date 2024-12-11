Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tam McManus thinks Rangers may well rest some players against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night due to the Scottish League Cup final.

Rangers have back-to-back important games ahead as they are set to face Spurs on Thursday in the Europa League before facing Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend.

The Gers will get one step closer to securing a place in the next round of the Europa League if they defeat Tottenham at Ibrox.

However, McManus deems Rangers’ game at the weekend against Celtic the more important one and believes the Gers may look to rest players.

The former Scottish top-flight star thinks Rangers will qualify in the Europa League regardless of what happens against Tottenham and posed the question of whether it is worth risking the likes of John Souttar and Hamza Igamane.

“Are Rangers going to be at full strength for that cup final on Sunday? Are they going to put their full team out?”, McManus said on the PLZ Soccer Show.

“Are they going to rest a couple of key players?

“I think the final is a far bigger game than this game [against Tottenham].

“I think Rangers will get through regardless of the result.

“Guys like Souttar and maybe Igamane, would you play them if three days later you have got a cup final?

“I’m interested to see how both teams set up.”

Rangers have picked up their form in recent games by forming a eight-game unbeaten run and it remains to be seen whether they will be able lift their first trophy of the season at the weekend.