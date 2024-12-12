Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has taken reference from his experience in Glasgow to tell his players that a European night at Ibrox is going to be something players want to be part of.

The 59-year-old will return to Glasgow this evening as his current side Tottenham are set to take on Rangers in a Europa League league phase game.

Postecoglou was previously the manager of Rangers’ bitter rivals Celtic and visited Ibrox in that capacity, despite a significant period of his stint being marred by Covid.

And he knows the kind of reception he is likely to get from the Rangers fans on the night, though he told his players that the atmosphere there will be something to be part of.

“I think you know what kind of reception I’ll get”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I loved it. It was a different experience, it was mixed. The first one here we lost and the next one with only 500 or 600 in the building we won and that was pretty special.

“I’ve enjoyed all the games against Rangers, all the derbies, they’re big games here in Scotland and usually very significant games.

“They’re either title deciders or cup knockouts so they’re always big games and I enjoyed them all and enjoyed the atmosphere.

“European nights here are going to be something you want to be a part of it.”

After a bright start to their Europa League campaign, Tottenham’s momentum was halted by a defeat to Galatasaray and then a draw against Roma.

They will now look to bounce back against Rangers, who are due to face Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend.