Derby County boss Paul Warne has pointed out that Portsmouth’s front four are all in goalscoring form and added that Pompey possess a real threat with their pace.

John Mousinho’s team have picked up their pace in recent games after a terrible start to the season and next they are set to face Derby on Friday at Pride Park.

Derby are going into the game with only one win in their last eleven games and they will be eager to bounce back to winning ways in front of their home crowd.

Warne thinks that Portsmouth are on top form right now and pointed out that Pompey’s front four consisting of Colby Bishop, Callum Lang, Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy are all in goalscoring form.

The Derby boss warned his players that they have to careful of the threat Portsmouth have with their pace and admitted that last season Mousinho’s side were a better team than the Rams.

“You just have to take your chances when you are on top and against a really good Portsmouth team, I think probably in top form…last six [in the last nine] games they have drawn three and won three”, Warne told Rams TV.

“All their front four are firing, have some real pace and threat and they are really energised and in fairness, they were over the course of the season better than us last year.

“I know it is going to be a tough game, like every other game, but we just have to be at our best and if we can be clinical, we give ourselves a good chance to win.”

The last four meetings between Derby and Portsmouth have all ended in a draw and both teams will be eager to get the result in their favour when they meet on Friday.