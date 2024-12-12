Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander believes that the signs of the resurgence his side showed with the draw against Crewe Alexandra continued with the win against Stockport County on Tuesday.

The Bantams were able to hold off Dave Challinor’s League One team to register a 3-2 win in the second round to progress in the EFL Trophy.

It meant progress from their last match where they had been held to a 1-1 draw by Crewe.

Giving his view on the win, Alexander told his club’s official media: “Delighted you know, we enjoy this competition, we want to do well in this competition as we do all of them.

“We have only been on a difficult run of late as we all know but we thought the signs of our resurgence started on Saturday at Crewe and that has continued tonight.”

Describing Stockport County as an excellent team, Alexander added: “I thought it was a brilliant performance against an excellent team.

“We know the success they have had over the last few years and Dave Challinor has done an amazing job there. They have got a lot of good players as well and they test you.

“But we more than stood up to that test and created a lot of chances that we could have scored more from but to get one more than the opponent tonight was a special feeling.

“So, it is a great win for us, a great win for the fans and I am delighted with the players.”

Stockport are fighting to earn promotion from League One and currently occupying a playoff spot in the division.