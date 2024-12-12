Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Sam Parkin is of the view Carlisle United should not be at the foot of the League Two table as he feels they have a very good squad.

The Cumbrians appointed Mike Williamson as their new boss back in September after parting ways with Paul Simpson.

They suffered relegation from League One last season and currently, they are 24th in the League Two table after 18 games.

Parkin feels that Williamson’s appointment has made the players go through cultural shock and he insisted that they play in League Two for a reason.

The former EFL attacker, however, is clear on one front that the Cumbrians are far too good to be sitting rock bottom in the league.

“Carlisle will obviously try and dominate the ball and it is going to be very different for the supporters as to what they were witnessing under Paul Simpson albeit very successful”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“But it is a big culture change for the players and he is inheriting these lads that are probably playing in League Two for a reason that they do not have to be very reliant on their technical skills and playing little pretty patterns in their own defensive third, that will be the case under Mike Williamson.

“So, there will be huge acclimatisation going on, I would suggest.

“But I think the bottom line is they have been heavily investing in the last few windows.

“The managers, Paul Simpson in January and in the summer [was] backed, whether these players are going to be good enough or the type of players that Mike Williamson wants, time will tell.

“But I think it is a far too good a squad to be at the foot of the EFL.”

Carlisle have not won a league match since their 1-0 victory against Salford City back in early November and this Saturday they will be desperate for a win against Chesterfield at Brunton Park.