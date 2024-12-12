Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their side to lock horns with Scottish giants Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

Spurs have now gone four games without a win across all competitions and have won just one of their last six matches.

There is growing pressure on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, whose side are in the bottom half of the Premier League table and have suffered seven defeats in the league this term.

Postecoglou enjoyed big success in Scottish football as Celtic boss and is sure to get a lively reception from the Rangers faithful.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Tottenham, who name a back four of Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Tottenham have Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner support Heung-Min Son.

Postecoglou can make changes if needed and his options include Lucas Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Rangers

Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Werner

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Dorringtom, Hardy, Sarr, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Williams-Bassett, Olusesi, Lankshear, Solanke