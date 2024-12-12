Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has pointed towards French giants Paris Saint-Germain’s struggles to defend the Black Cats forwards’ lack of goals.

The Black Cats strengthened their forward line in the summer, but there were some questions over whether they should have gone further with fresh faces.

Le Bris’ forward line-up have yet to deliver regularly for Sunderland and the onus is on the Frenchman to get them firing.

The Sunderland boss referred to PSG’s new and young forward line struggling to score in the Champions League and thinks that his young team are facing similar issues to the French giants.

Le Bris feels that for a young team, the final third is a difficult part to address and thinks that his team will need to experience different situations before they can find their regular goalscoring form.

He thinks that most teams are currently struggling to find efficient players for their forward department and added that Sunderland have to build up their scoring attributes with time.

When asked about their forwards’ lack of goalscoring. Le Bris said at a press conference: “Probably young teams are always like that.

“You need time to have a constant work rate in the final third.

“For example, PSG, we connected with French football and PSG are playing very well, but in the Champions League they have a big, real lack of efficiency and they are not clinical.

“One day to another day they can score; now it is 3-0; before it was 0-0.

“With young teams and young players, I think this part of the pitch is probably the most difficult for everyone because they need to experience many different contexts and that part of the pitch, the difference is so close, the goal so short and so small, the accuracy and efficiency are the key.

“Every team is waiting, searching for these kinds of players, so we have to build this new skill and it takes time.”

Sunderland are set to face Swansea City at the weekend and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Luke Williams’ side.