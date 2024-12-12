Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has admitted that he does not think any of the favourites for the Millwall job will take charge of the club.

Millwall revealed this week that Neil Harris is set to part ways with the club after the Middlesbrough game at the weekend.

The Lions are yet to name Harris’ successor and managers like Mark Robins, Steven Schumacher and Ryan Lowe have been linked with the job.

However, Clarke insisted that he does not see any of the favourites taking up the job at the Den.

He stressed that former Coventry City boss Robins is not the right fit for Millwall and thinks the veteran tactician will wait further before he takes his next job.

When asked about who will become the next Millwall boss, Clarke said on What The EFL: “I have no idea.

“I don’t see any of the favourites going there.

“I just don’t see it as a fit. Mark Robins, I just don’t see it myself.

“I think he is going to wait, have a little bit longer [time] out.”

Harris will be hoping to end his term as Millwall boss with a win against Michael Carrick’s side at the weekend and leave the Lions in the top half of the Championship table.