Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Kris Boyd has hailed Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou and insisted if the Spurs boss loses his job it would be ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

The north London side currently sitting eleventh in the Premier League and have already suffered seven league losses, which has set some alarm bells ringing.

Since a resounding victory against Manchester City last month, Spurs are yet to win a match in all competitions.

Psotecoglou’s style of play has received ample criticism in recent weeks, but Boyd feels the Spurs boss has shown that he is a capable manager.

The ex-Scotland attacker stressed that if Postecoglou is sacked by the north London club, it would be very unfair towards the Australian.

Boyd said on Sky Sports Scotland: “Tottenham, all the negativity that has been flying around, the speculation around Ange Postecoglou’s future.

“Which I think will be absolutely ridiculous if he is to lose his job.

“Because you can see the players he has had, in terms of the injuries he has had, he deserves time.

“And, he has shown that he is a good manager and he will get it right.”

Postecoglou will be desperate to get back to winning ways when his side face Scottish giants Rangers at Ibrox this evening in the Europa League.