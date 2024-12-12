Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United do not anticipate any offers being tabled for Marcus Rashford in January despite the player’s price going down by more than half, according to the Daily Mail.

With the club facing the challenge of complying with the PSR rules and also being in the market for another striker, Rashford’s future has come into doubt.

The player’s poor run of form and his issues off the pitch have combined to make things difficult for him at his boyhood club.

Now Manchester United are willing to entertain offers to sell him and are prepared to do it in less than three weeks’ time.

Selling homegrown players would amount to a 100 per cent profit as per the PSR standards and Manchester United want to make the most of it.

However, there is a considerable lack of expectation and despite lowering their asking price to £40m, Manchester United do not expect many clubs to be interested in Rashford.

In fact, the anticipation is that there will be no bids to consider in the January transfer window for the attacker.

Rashford is also on a high wage at the club, decreasing the chances of any other club paying the fee and meeting his personal term demands.