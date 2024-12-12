Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Multiple European clubs have sent scouts to watch Celtic’s teenage forward Daniel Cummings, who has also drawn interest from Premier League sides, according to Sky Sports News.

Though Cummings is yet to make his first-team debut for the Bhoys, he has been a regular for their youth ranks.

The 18-year-old is currently a part of Celtic’s B team and has scored an impressive 32 goals for them in 45 matches.

Teams from around Europe have taken note of his goalscoring potential and are keenly watching his progress in Glasgow.

Italian side Bologna, Belgian outfit Club Brugge and Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg have sent scouts to watch Cummings in action for Celtic’s youth team.

They are not the only keen clubs though with interest arriving from down south as well.

Multiple Premier League clubs are monitoring the progress of the promising Celtic youngster.

Cummings’ current contract runs until the end of the season and the player is yet to be offered a new contract by the Glasgow giants.