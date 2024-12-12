Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Bristol City defender Louis Carey feels that QPR’s style of play will suit the Robins when they host the Rs at Ashton Gate at the weekend.

Even though Liam Manning’s side are currently sitting eleventh in the Championship, their recent form has been underwhelming.

The Robins have secured only one win in their last five league matches and up next they will face 20th-placed QPR.

Carey, however, pointed toward Bristol City’s 3-0 loss against Portsmouth last weekend and insisted that league position in the Championship does not mean anything.

The ex-Robins star insisted that QPR are a very expansive team which he feels will benefit Manning’s men and he predicted a Robins victory.

“I am not sure what QPR will turn up at the moment”, Carey said on Robins TV about Bristol City’s game against the Rs this Saturday.

“On Saturday against Portsmouth, they turn you over 3-0, so position in the league does not mean anything in the Championship.

“However, what I saw of QPR last year, I still see them being quite an open expansive team.

“So, I think the game is going to suit Bristol City and I predict their home win.”

QPR and the Robins faced each other for the last time back in February of this year in the league where the Rs won the game 1-0.