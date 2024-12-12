Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his side to play host to Tottenham Hotspur in a Europa League league stage clash at Ibrox tonight.

With the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend there is little doubt where Clement’s priority lies, but he will still want a good result and performance against Spurs.

Rangers have proven to be a class act in Europe so far this season and thumped Nice 4-1 on their last outing in the competition.

However, Tottenham will start the game as favourites and Rangers did struggle at Ibrox against Lyon in October, losing 4-1.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers tonight, while at the back the Gers go with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Midfield sees Rangers play Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Ridvan Yilmaz, Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami will look to support Hamza Igamane.

Clement can shake things up with his changes if needed and options include Connor Barron and Ross McCausland.

Rangers Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Yilmaz, Cerny, Bajrami, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Dowell, Sterling, Balogun, King, McCausland, Fraser, Rice, Curtis