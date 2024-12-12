David Ramos/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has hailed Hull City for their performance against Watford on Wednesday and feels that they have improved under Ruben Selles after just a few training sessions.

Hull parted ways with Tim Walters after a disastrous run of fixtures that saw them sitting bottom of the Championship table.

They managed to appoint former Southampton manager Selles at the weekend, and under his guidance, Hull secured one point against high-flying Watford on Wednesday.

Parkin, who was impressed with Hull’s performance in midweek, pointed out that the Tigers looked like an improved side after just a few training sessions with Selles.

He admits that Watford managed to escape defeat by securing a point against Selles’ side and thinks that it was important for Hull to get the draw to get them going under their new manager.

“The other game that caught my eye a little bit would be, it was a 1-1; Hull just showed, even after only a few days with Ruben Selles, [they are] much improved”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“That performance, arguably their best performance of the season.

“And Watford are continually just so bad away from home.

“They got out of absolute jail here to get a point.

“Not a brilliant goal defensively for Hull to concede, but really important for them to get a draw and get up and running under the new manager.”

Hull will be up against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City at the weekend and all eyes will be on Selles to see whether he can register his first win as Tigers manager.