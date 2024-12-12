George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin feels that the massive away following for Leeds United at Preston North End will drive them towards a victory on Saturday.

The Whites are set to visit Deepdale with the hope of continuing with the winning momentum they have built through wins against Derby County and Middlesbrough.

In front of them though are a side that have not lost in their last five matches and will head into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

Parkin though has backed Daniel Farke’s team to ride on the backing they will get from their travelling fans to get them over the line.

“I am not bold enough to go for another 1-0 Leeds defeat despite Preston winning at Cardiff in the week”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show.

“That’s annoying because I backed Cardiff there.

“But I am going to go for Leeds to win, driving towards that massive away following in the second half.

“Two goals to nil.”

Leeds currently occupy an automatic promotion place, trailing leaders Sheffield United by a single point, but have Burnley breathing down their necks, just three points behind.