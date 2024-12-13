Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor has admitted that he is aware of the threat that Birmingham City pose and also stressed he is looking forward to watching one Blues star play.

Birmingham are one of the top favourites to get automatic promotion from League One after they suffered relegation from the Championship last season.

Blues are currently a point behind Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham, but they have played fewer games than both of them.

On Saturday, 18th-placed Bristol Rovers are their opponents and Taylor insisted that he is aware of how threatening Blues are.

Taylor also stressed he is looking forward to seeing Jay Stansfield, who played under him for a month at Exeter City two years back.

“I know some of the players, my teams have played against some of the players before”, Taylor told the Pirates’ in-house media.

“I know Jay Stansfield pretty well and it will be great to see him.

“But he is an example of his two goals from last weekend that individual moments on top of team structure means that they are such a dangerous team.”

Bristol Rovers and Blues played each other back in 2019 in a friendly match where Birmingham City won the game by a 2-1 scoreline.

There has not been a league meeting between the two teams since 1995.